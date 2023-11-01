Wednesday, November 1

“Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe was recently treated to dinner by someone in Casper. County10 reports Rowe was there for a speaking event at the Ford Wyoming Center. The night before the event, he went out to eat. As he went to pay, he was told that a regular had paid his tab and left, wishing to remain anonymous. Rowe’s server could only share that the stranger was nicknamed “Tall Cowboy.”

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be honoring veterans with a new monument. Oil City News reports there will be a dedication ceremony for the Veterans Honor Wall on Friday. It will display the names of more than 250 veterans.

The principal of Sagewood Elementary School in Casper has been honored with a national award. K2Radio reports Anna Lavin was given the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership in recognition of her exceptional leadership and commitment to educational excellence.

And the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Commission is inviting students to submit artwork for the 2024 International Aviation Art Contest. The theme is Air Sports For A Peaceful World and submissions are due by January 9.