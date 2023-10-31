Tuesday, October 31

Here are some spine-tingling stories from around the state.

Fort Phil Kearny near Buffalo was established by the Army in 1866 to protect travelers along the Bozeman Trail. According to the Sheridan Press, it only stood for two years, but it saw its share of battles and deaths. Local legend tells of a soldier that’s still spotted along Little Piney Creek. And one employee says books flew across the room when she was around.

The Higgins Hotel in Glenrock is also known for some spooky experiences. According to Y95 Country, it was built in 1916 by John E. Higgins. He lived there with his wife until she died in a car accident. It’s said that Josephine can still be seen keeping an eye on her home. After John died, the house was turned into a hotel. And another reported ghost is a former housekeeper known as Edith, who’s kind enough to tuck guests into bed. Others claim to see the same man’s face in the photos taken on the property, though no one has identified him.

Y95 Country also tells the tale of another haunted hotel - the Occidental Hotel in Buffalo. It was built in 1880 as a stopping point on the Bozeman Trail and had some rather famous - and infamous - guests. It claims to have been a brothel at one point and the most commonly reported apparition is that of a young girl known as Emily. She’s the mischievous young daughter of a prostitute and likes to play pranks on the guests. Others have seen ghostly cowboys. Happy Halloween!