© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, October 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 29, 1993, early jump-shot popularizer and three-time All-American Kenny Sailors was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. On October 31, 1913, Wyoming’s stretch of the Lincoln Highway was dedicated. That same day, members of the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the post office, apparently as a Halloween prank. On October 31, 1942, Parco residents voted to change the town’s name to Sinclair. On November 1, 1906, a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1948, baseball player Lester Hunt was elected as a U.S. senator for Wyoming. Six years earlier, on November 3, 1942, Hunt had been elected governor of the state. On November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as the state’s and the country’s first female governor.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel