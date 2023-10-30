Monday, October 30

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 29, 1993, early jump-shot popularizer and three-time All-American Kenny Sailors was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. On October 31, 1913, Wyoming’s stretch of the Lincoln Highway was dedicated. That same day, members of the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the post office, apparently as a Halloween prank. On October 31, 1942, Parco residents voted to change the town’s name to Sinclair. On November 1, 1906, a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1948, baseball player Lester Hunt was elected as a U.S. senator for Wyoming. Six years earlier, on November 3, 1942, Hunt had been elected governor of the state. On November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as the state’s and the country’s first female governor.