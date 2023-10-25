Wednesday, October 25

Historical locations in Casper are going to be commemorated in a unique way. Oil City News reports the local Historic Preservation Commission will be releasing limited edition Christmas ornaments of them. This year’s debut ornament is of Natrona County High School.

In another commemoration, the Koltiska Pumpkin Patch now has its own book. The Sheridan Press reports T.L. Fladager wrote a children’s book centered on the patch because of its 19 year history. She says it’s a beloved local tradition.

Casperites will get to celebrate Halloween for a whole week, starting today. The Casper Star Tribune reports resident Josh Thompson has created the Candlelight Vintage Halloween Experience. Each night will celebrate what the holiday once was and encourage historical preservation.

Two University of Wyoming Extension employees --Vicki Hayman and Tanya Engel-- placed second in the Educational Publication Communications category at a national conference for extension educators for their “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook. Hayman also won third in the same category for her educational publication “Food Preservation with Reduced or No Salt or Sugar.”