Monday, October 23

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 22, 1998, former Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan was appointed U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Ireland. On October 23, 1972, the Fossil Butte National Monument was created by an act of Congress. On October 24, 1893, Wyoming’s exhibits received 21 awards at the Chicago World’s Fair. On October 25, 1906, Lovell was incorporated. On October 26, 1942, a person “seeking a visit to Alcatraz” robbed the Torrington Post Office. On October 28, 1897, the Sheridan Congregational Church became the first church in northern Wyoming to be heated with a furnace. On October 27, 1890, work on the vault for the new Sheridan bank commenced. On October 27, 1947, University of Wyoming trustees appointed a committee to examine social science textbooks that were being used on campus to see if any of them were subversive or un-American. On October 28, 1926, the Buffalo Bill Museum Association was formed in Cody.