Thursday, October 19

A kitten stuck in a storm drain for over three days was finally freed. The Cheyenne Post reports Animal Control Officers tried for hours to capture it in the drain pipes. They finally set a live trap and the next day, the kitten was caught and brought to the shelter.

A bull moose hunt near Dayton ended with more than just a downed animal. The Sheridan Press reports veteran Bob Thuesen wanted to make an impact with his hard-earned license. So, he donated it to another local veteran, Chris Bullard. They, along with Brad Walden from the WYO West Warrior Foundation, spent four days tracking moose. They came out of the trip with a large bull and a newfound friendship.

A Casper man finally got what he wanted after calling 911 three times. Oil City News reports the man first called stating he was “ready to be arrested.” He was advised to get some sleep, but five minutes later, he called again with the same message. Officers then brought him to the hospital after seeing that he was heavily intoxicated. But the man changed his mind and went back home. He “was advised if he caused another disturbance, or called 911 without an emergency, he would be going to jail.” Ten minutes after midnight, the man called again, stating he was ready to go to jail. Officers arrested him.