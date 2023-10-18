Wednesday, October 18

People in Cheyenne are going to be some of the first to see “The Driving of the Spike” exhibit. The Cheyenne Post reports the 43’-tall golden spike sculpture will pass through on the way to its final installation site in Utah. The carved spike represents the dedication and sacrifice of the workers who constructed the transcontinental railroad. There will be a public event on Saturday for people to see it.

The African Children’s Choir is performing in Riverton today. County10 reports the choir also performed in Casper last Sunday. The choir is made up of 8 - 11 year old kids from Uganda who are traveling the country performing popular children’s music, traditional spiritual songs, and African cultural pieces.

Black Tooth Brewing Company won two medals during this year’s Great American Beer Festival. The Sheridan Press reports the brewery took home a silver medal in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong beer category and a gold medal in the Cream Ale category.

Speaking of awards, Wyoming has been recognized as a finalist in the American Academy for National Recreation and Park Administrations Gold Medal Award program. The award recognizes exceptional park systems across the country.