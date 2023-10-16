© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, October 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 16, 1967, the Casper-Midwest School Board refused to change its hair-length rules. This was after a ninth-grade boy at Dean Morgan Junior High in Casper was suspended for not cutting his hair to the length required by the board. This was amid a nation-wide movement as people advocated for the right for boys to wear longer hair in school. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved the contract for construction of the Student Union. On October 17, 1969, Coach Lloyd Eaton dismissed 14 Black football players from the University of Wyoming football team when they showed up at his office wearing black armbands over their street clothes to protest what they saw as the racist policies of Brigham Young University, which they were meant to play the next day. On October 18, 1970, the Casper Civic Symphony Orchestra performed an all-Beethoven concert on his 200th birthday. On October 19, 1943, a turkey grading school was held in Worland.

