Friday, October 13

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 8, 1890, Carbon County was reorganized and a portion officially became Natrona County. On October 8, 1902, it was reported that a Cheyenne kid was being held by the babysitter because the mother didn’t pay the agreed upon price. Also on October 8, but in 1944, 200 students were released from school to assist with the harvest in Worland. On October 10, 1922, a celebration known as the “Cowboy Welcome” for incoming Univeristy of Wyoming President Arthur Crane resulted in the death of student Lowell O’Bryan when he was caught under a bucking horse. October 11, 1912, was the premiere of the movie “Charge of the Light Brigade,” which was filmed at Pole Mountain east of Laramie. On October 12, 1912, Bret Dalton, who was a member of the Whitney Gang, led 19 other convicts in a prison break from the Wyoming State Penitentiary. The very next day, Noah Richardson, who was serving a life sentence for murder, led seven convicts in another prison break from the State Pen.