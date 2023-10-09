© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

War in Israel: Military and diplomatic analysis

Published October 9, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

The Israeli military has said it is still fighting with Hamas militants three days after militants attacked Israel.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, about how the attacks were carried out and the diplomatic implications of the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

