Friday, October 6, 2023

For the first time in school history, the Campbell County high school football team beat Thunder Basin late last month. The Gillette News Record reports the Camels won 49 - 17. After the game, fans lined up around the gates to celebrate with the players.

A Cody woman has become the 71st female American to swim the English Channel. The Cody Enterprise reports Amy Couture swam the 21 miles from England to France in about 14 hours and six minutes. She had to train all winter in freezing water to prepare for the cold water of the channel.

A Laramie startup has been selected for a national program designed to help accelerate startups in the carbon-removal industry. The Laramie Boomerang reports that High Plains Biochar will learn valuable skills for a young business like how to write sales pitches or promote their business to investors. It’s one of 30 companies accepted into the program, and the first in the state.

And a new book by a Casper historian details the worst passenger rail disaster in Wyoming. K2Radio reports Con Trumbull just released “Steam, Steel, and Silence: The Story of the Cole Creek Train Wreck.” He will be signing copies at the Fort Caspar Museum on October 21.