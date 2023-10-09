© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, October 6, 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT

For the first time in school history, the Campbell County high school football team beat Thunder Basin late last month. The Gillette News Record reports the Camels won 49 - 17. After the game, fans lined up around the gates to celebrate with the players.

A Cody woman has become the 71st female American to swim the English Channel. The Cody Enterprise reports Amy Couture swam the 21 miles from England to France in about 14 hours and six minutes. She had to train all winter in freezing water to prepare for the cold water of the channel.

A Laramie startup has been selected for a national program designed to help accelerate startups in the carbon-removal industry. The Laramie Boomerang reports that High Plains Biochar will learn valuable skills for a young business like how to write sales pitches or promote their business to investors. It’s one of 30 companies accepted into the program, and the first in the state.

And a new book by a Casper historian details the worst passenger rail disaster in Wyoming. K2Radio reports Con Trumbull just released “Steam, Steel, and Silence: The Story of the Cole Creek Train Wreck.” He will be signing copies at the Fort Caspar Museum on October 21.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel