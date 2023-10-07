© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

By Nicole Werbeck,
Amy Held
Published October 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT
Sat, Oct. 7: Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
Tsafrir Abayov
/
AP
Sat, Oct. 7: Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Updated October 8, 2023 at 12:45 AM ET

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israel is at war, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, including firing thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken. More than 200 Israelis were killed. More than 230 Palestinians were killed after Israel responded with air strikes.

We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sat., Oct. 7: People walk by the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Moti Milrod / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 7: People walk by the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Sat., Oct. 7: A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv.
Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv.
Sat., Oct. 7: Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza.
Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza.
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip.
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip.
Sat., Oct. 7: An ambulance takes away a person injured from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Moti Milrod / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 7: An ambulance takes away a person injured from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians and militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip.
Majdi Fathi / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians and militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip.
Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.
Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.
Sat., Oct. 7: A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv.
Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv.
Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.
Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.
Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
Ahmad Gharabali / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.
Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.
Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.
Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.
Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
Tsafrir Abayov / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel.

Tags
NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Amy Held
Amy Held is an editor on the newscast unit. She regularly reports breaking news on air and online.
See stories by Amy Held
Related Content