Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, October 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT

The work of a Casper artist will soon be available nationwide. My Country 95.5 writes that Travis Glasgow has just finalized a deal to use his wildlife and landscape art on fabric. It will be available in February.

Johnson Junior High School in Cheyenne is receiving national banner recognition from Special Olympics. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the school is already a Unified Champion School. This, combined with the banner recognition, means that it works to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without intellectual disabilities. And that it has a plan in place to sustain these activities into the future.

Another recognition, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum recently signed a proclamation recognizing the city’s official status as a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community. The Rawlins Times reports the city is one of only three communities in the state that the trail passes directly through. It will also be the first to paint blazes, or trail markers, on the sidewalks of the trail next week.

And, the Rock Springs Rocketminer reports Tiana Lester from Rock Springs is now the first female Eagle Scout in the Ft. Bridger district.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
