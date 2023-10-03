© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, October 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT

Little America in Cheyenne is celebrating a big milestone with one of its employees. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Patricia Kautz has worked as an accountant there for 50 years. The hotel staff held a surprise party for her and also honored her on one of their billboards off of I-80. Kautz met her husband Phil at work and said she isn’t planning to retire any time soon.

A Cheyenne South High School football player has set the new state record for longest field goal. K2Radio News reports senior kicker Keelan Anderson made a 61-yard field goal during a game, beating the previous record, set in 1982, by four yards. He now has the three-longest field goals in the state this year.

A Sheridan brewery has a new beer that’s helping educate kids. The Sheridan Press reports Luminous Brewhouse released “Not Your Standard” during a fundraiser for WyldFlower Learning Community, which is a K-12 tuition-based school serving Sheridan families.

And, Tim Meads has been named a Cambium Networks Connectivity Hero. Meads is the network infrastructure manager with Mountain West Technologies. The award recognizes leaders who have created templates to improve communications for nonresidential customers.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
