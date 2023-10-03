Tuesday, October 3

Little America in Cheyenne is celebrating a big milestone with one of its employees. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Patricia Kautz has worked as an accountant there for 50 years. The hotel staff held a surprise party for her and also honored her on one of their billboards off of I-80. Kautz met her husband Phil at work and said she isn’t planning to retire any time soon.

A Cheyenne South High School football player has set the new state record for longest field goal. K2Radio News reports senior kicker Keelan Anderson made a 61-yard field goal during a game, beating the previous record, set in 1982, by four yards. He now has the three-longest field goals in the state this year.

A Sheridan brewery has a new beer that’s helping educate kids. The Sheridan Press reports Luminous Brewhouse released “Not Your Standard” during a fundraiser for WyldFlower Learning Community, which is a K-12 tuition-based school serving Sheridan families.

And, Tim Meads has been named a Cambium Networks Connectivity Hero. Meads is the network infrastructure manager with Mountain West Technologies. The award recognizes leaders who have created templates to improve communications for nonresidential customers.