Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, September 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins landed on Devils Tower and was stranded. Five days later, a Dartmouth College-led team of expert climbers had to guide him down. Also on October 1, but in 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 3, 1882, the Cheyenne Leader commented that the brand-new, $64,000 Ames Monument lacked the grand appearance so much money ought to buy. On October 3, 1970, I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction opened. On October 4, 1878, the post office was established at Warm Springs, Carbon County. It was later renamed Saratoga. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted to incorporate. On October 5, 1965, the Gemini 5 astronauts went elk hunting in the state. On October 6, 1979, the Burlington Railroad completed the 113-mile Orin Cutoff from Orin Junction north to Gillette. It was the longest railroad line built in the nation since 1931.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
