Monday, September 2

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins landed on Devils Tower and was stranded. Five days later, a Dartmouth College-led team of expert climbers had to guide him down. Also on October 1, but in 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 3, 1882, the Cheyenne Leader commented that the brand-new, $64,000 Ames Monument lacked the grand appearance so much money ought to buy. On October 3, 1970, I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction opened. On October 4, 1878, the post office was established at Warm Springs, Carbon County. It was later renamed Saratoga. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted to incorporate. On October 5, 1965, the Gemini 5 astronauts went elk hunting in the state. On October 6, 1979, the Burlington Railroad completed the 113-mile Orin Cutoff from Orin Junction north to Gillette. It was the longest railroad line built in the nation since 1931.