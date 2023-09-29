Friday, September 29

The community is coming together after a Sheridan High School football player sustained a traumatic brain injury during a JV football game in early September. The Sheridan Press reports that Kyler Mines’ recovery will likely take at least several months and involve extensive rehabilitation therapies. The team and his brothers shaved their heads in a sign of support because Mines’ prized hair had to be shaved for brain surgery. Teammates, friends, and members of the community also jumped in to help with chores and car maintenance so family members could safely travel to be with him in Denver.

Phil Ladwig of Douglas is closer than ever to his lifelong friend after his medical treatment. The Douglas Budget reports Ladwig was searching for a new kidney for a long time. He even had a banner on the back of his truck. But it turns out, friend Ron Lambert was willing to donate his. After extensive testing, it turned out the men were so compatible, they were almost like brothers.

A Fort Washakie bareback horse racing champion is the star of a new music video. Oil City News reports Sharmaine Weed is featured in the video for “Little Wolf’s Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint,” by Vincent Neil Emerson, from Texas.