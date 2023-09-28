Biden is talking about democracy as he aims for a split-screen moment with the GOP

Updated September 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM ET

President Biden is set to give remarks in Phoenix on Thursday on a theme that he is returning to for his 2024 reelection campaign: the need to protect democracy.

Biden is trying to create an opportunity for a split-screen moment, pitting his vision against a Republican party grappling with some serious internal divisions.

Biden's speech comes as House Republicans launch an impeachment inquiry panned for its lack of evidence — and careen toward an unpopular government shutdown sparked by intraparty disagreements over spending.

Internal GOP fissures were also on full display on Wednesday during a primary debate that the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, skipped in favor of doing his own event.

In his remarks, Biden will pay tribute to a Republican presidential candidate from another era — Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018.

"Today in Phoenix, Ariz., at an institute devoted to the defense of democracy named in honor of a true patriot, I'm here to speak about another threat to our democracy that we too often ignore: the threat to our institutions, to our Constitution itself, and the very character of our nation," Biden is set to say, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks released by the White House.

Polls show voters are concerned about threats to democracy

Biden's approval ratings have been hurt by voters' concerns about his age and the economy. But polls also show that voters are concerned about threats to democracy, particularly in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden gave a trio of speeches dealing with the dangers facing democracy in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, where Democrats did better than expected.

He has talked about the issue at fundraising events for his campaign.

"Democracy is still at stake in 2024. Democracy is on the ballot," he told donors in San Francisco on Wednesday.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy because they want to break down institutional structures," Biden said.

In his speech, Biden will focus his criticism on the Make America Great Again ethos of Trump and his supporters. "There is something dangerous happening in America. There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy. The MAGA movement," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.

Matt Rourke / AP / AP Republican Sen. John McCain and now-President Biden in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017.

Biden will also pay tribute to Republican Sen. John McCain

Biden also plans to criticize traditional Republicans for failing to stand up to Trump. "Not every Republican – not even the majority of Republicans – adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology," Biden will say, according to the excerpts.

"But there is no question that today's Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists. Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it," Biden will say.

During his remarks in Arizona — a key swing state for the 2024 race — Biden will announce funding for the McCain Library, a new facility that will have health, education and work programs for underserved communities in Arizona. The McCain Institute and Arizona State University will be involved in the library construction.

Biden served alongside McCain in the Senate for decades and gave a eulogy at his funeral, memorializing him as someone who knew how to work across the aisle for the good of the country.

"I trusted John with my life," Biden said during that eulogy. "The thing that's understated the most was his optimism. That's what made John special, made him a giant among us."

