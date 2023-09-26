Tuesday, September 26

A California man who nearly died earlier this year trying to hike the Grand Canyon is ready to try again with the help of a Casper resident. Oil City News reports David Hatton II tried to hike the canyon in March but got caught in a storm. With his clothes soaked and the temperature falling, he was starting to fear for his life. Luckily, another hiking group, including Josh Kalinowski of Casper, found him. They contacted rangers and helped get Hatton to safety. Now, they plan to head back on Monday to try the hike again, together.

A British travel writer and filmmaker recently passed through Wyoming on a new project. K2Radio reports Simon Parker is biking across the US in an effort to meet people and show that they’re not as polarized as it may seem. While he was here, he also got to attend his first ever football game.

Two Wyoming schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Southside Elementary in Powell and Casper’s Sagewood Elementary were recognized for their academic performance.

And another award, Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette has been given a four star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only around 33 percent of nursing homes receive a four- or five-star rating.