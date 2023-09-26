The momentum of hot strike summer continues

Around 362,000 workers have gone on strike so far this year, a significant jump from the 36,600 workers who walked off the job over the same period in 2021. And those numbers may potentially grow by a few more thousand after voice and performance actors working on video games voted Monday to authorize a strike. The strikes have largely been fruitful in securing better contracts and wages for union members from pilots to delivery drivers, to Hollywood writers.

We speak to Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” to help put all of this into context.

