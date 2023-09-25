Monday, September 25

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 24, 1869, celebrity suffragist Anna Dickinson spoke to 250 people in Cheyenne. Also on September 24, but in 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt designated Devils Tower as the first national monument in the country. On September 25, 1963, President John F. Kennedy spoke at the University of Wyoming. On September 26, 1886, the townsite of Chugwater was laid out by railroad surveyors. That same day but 18 years later in1904, Pinedale was founded when the first town plat was drawn on a piece of yellow cloth showing blocks, lots and streets. On September 27, 2000, Rulon Gardner of Star Valley defeated Russia’s Aleksandr Karelin in Greco-Roman Wrestling. He won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. On September 28, 1913, Prince Albert of Monaco and Buffalo Bill Cody set out to hunt big game out of Camp Monaco on the North Fork of the Shoshone River.