© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, September 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT

The city of Buffalo is adding some redundancy to its emergency response system. The Buffalo Bulletin reports that members of the Buffalo Amateur Radio Klub presented county commissioners with their plan to start a neighborhood radio watch. The network could function as a second line of communication if cell phone or internet service went down. The County Commission agreed to purchase the basic equipment to get it started. Members of the club will also provide free training to community members next Tuesday.

The stories of the people of Sheridan are on their way to becoming a unique piece of artwork. The Sheridan Press reports New York-based David Bender was an artist-in-residence at the Brinton Museum this year. He listened to the stories of residents for two weeks. He’s now bringing them home with him to create a piece of art based on them that will be displayed at the Brinton next summer.

LaKacee Lipp of Newcastle has been awarded the American FFA Degree. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports it’s the highest honor given to an FFA member. Those honored must have been an FFA member for three years and completed 540 hours of high school agricultural classes.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel