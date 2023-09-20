Wednesday, September 20

The city of Buffalo is adding some redundancy to its emergency response system. The Buffalo Bulletin reports that members of the Buffalo Amateur Radio Klub presented county commissioners with their plan to start a neighborhood radio watch. The network could function as a second line of communication if cell phone or internet service went down. The County Commission agreed to purchase the basic equipment to get it started. Members of the club will also provide free training to community members next Tuesday.

The stories of the people of Sheridan are on their way to becoming a unique piece of artwork. The Sheridan Press reports New York-based David Bender was an artist-in-residence at the Brinton Museum this year. He listened to the stories of residents for two weeks. He’s now bringing them home with him to create a piece of art based on them that will be displayed at the Brinton next summer.

LaKacee Lipp of Newcastle has been awarded the American FFA Degree. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports it’s the highest honor given to an FFA member. Those honored must have been an FFA member for three years and completed 540 hours of high school agricultural classes.