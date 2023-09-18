© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, September 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT

A woman and her husband from Hiroshima, Japan recently traveled to Kemmerer to visit her great-grandfather’s grave. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Sakuichi Munesada was a coal miner at Sublette No. 6 before he was killed in an accident. Mikiko Munesada worked with Fort Bridger resident Jan Kennah and researcher Anna Ueda to locate his grave and honor his memory.

A man from California recently visited Wyoming to listen to the stories of WWII veterans. The Laramie Boomerang reports Rishi Sharma is working to interview all living WWII combat veterans and document their stories and memories. He spoke with ‘Bill’ Gunther in Laramie.

A Douglas High School golfer recently hit a rare hole in one. The Douglas Budget reports Bailey Wright hit the ball precisely 130 yards to sink hole #15 at a tournament in Buffalo.

And, a llama that recently went missing in Yellowstone National Park has been found. Buckrail reports Joaquin wandered the park’s wilderness for about two weeks before he was spotted near Trout Lake and rangers caught him.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
