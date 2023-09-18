Thursday, September 14

A woman and her husband from Hiroshima, Japan recently traveled to Kemmerer to visit her great-grandfather’s grave. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Sakuichi Munesada was a coal miner at Sublette No. 6 before he was killed in an accident. Mikiko Munesada worked with Fort Bridger resident Jan Kennah and researcher Anna Ueda to locate his grave and honor his memory.

A man from California recently visited Wyoming to listen to the stories of WWII veterans. The Laramie Boomerang reports Rishi Sharma is working to interview all living WWII combat veterans and document their stories and memories. He spoke with ‘Bill’ Gunther in Laramie.

A Douglas High School golfer recently hit a rare hole in one. The Douglas Budget reports Bailey Wright hit the ball precisely 130 yards to sink hole #15 at a tournament in Buffalo.

And, a llama that recently went missing in Yellowstone National Park has been found. Buckrail reports Joaquin wandered the park’s wilderness for about two weeks before he was spotted near Trout Lake and rangers caught him.