Friday, September 15

A Casper woman is being honored in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving campaign. K2Radio reports Carol Salveson served in the Air Force. Years later, she lost her son to suicide. He was a decorated Green Beret. So, she started Project Kenny and now trains service dogs for veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD.

Jackson has a new interactive art display. Buckrail reports it’s a huge bison that was created with logs that were harvested as part of a wildfire mitigation project. Local youth from the Coombs Outdoors program and the Jackson Hole Children’s Museum helped conceptualize the sculpture.

Gillette will soon be memorialized in a new puzzle. The Gillette News Record reports American folk painter Eric Dowdle is designing a painting celebrating the town’s past, present, and future, with landmarks and important people depicted. The puzzle is being revealed today.

And Wyoming has been ranked as the second most underrated state in the country.

The survey was done by real estate brokerage Home Bay and moving company Allied Van Lines. Wyoming was also named the 20th most desirable state to live in.