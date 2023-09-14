© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

What to know about Florida's conservative-backed alternative to the SAT

Published September 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT

Students can now submit scores from the newly-approved Classical Learning Test (CLT) in applications to Florida’s 12 universities. The Christian and conservative-backed alternative to the SAT and ACT exams is the latest move by Gov. Ron DeSantis to overhaul Florida’s education system.

We speak with WUSF reporter Nancy Guan for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.