© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Hurricane Lee brings rip currents to East Coast

Published September 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT

As Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic off the East Coast, meteorologists and local officials are warning beach-goers about the risk of storm-related rip currents.

They receive less attention than other weather-related events, but over the last decade, rip currents have killed more people than tornadoes or hurricanes.

NPR’s Greg Allen explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.