Wednesday, September 13

Meals of Hope Wyoming will be packing its 100-thousandth meal on Monday at a special event in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the organization has been working to combat food insecurity across the state since 2007.

Buffalo and Kaycee just got a little bit safer for people who go into cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bulletin reports nearly a dozen new automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, have been installed throughout the towns, thanks to a group of local donors and an anonymous $25,000 donation. The life-saving machines can be used by bystanders while waiting for EMS personnel.

A once lost play will have new life in Casper this weekend. The Casper Star-Tribune reports “The Senator” was written in the late 1800s. It has a main character based heavily on Senator Preston B. Plumb, who was a soldier stationed in Casper during the Civil War.

And the Hot Springs County Museum & Cultural Center has a rare photograph in its collection that was only recently discovered. Cowboy State Daily reports it’s of the outlaw, the Sundance Kid, and his companion, Etta Place. There are copies of this photo in many places, but one of five originals is at the museum.