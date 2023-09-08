Friday, September 8

A dog that’s been roaming a Cheyenne neighborhood since 2019 has finally been caught. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the black and white collie mix was being watched over by locals. Animal Control officers were finally able to catch her with a live trap after not being able to catch her by hand.

A Wyoming woman has been nationally recognized for her work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Oil City News reports the organization awarded Jan Cundy the Beacon of Light Award, which is the highest recognition for a board member. She has been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for 21 years.

Members of the Sheridan High School marching band will be performing at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego this year. The Sheridan Press reports the college football post-season game will feature a mass band made up of members from across the country during halftime.

And, Wyoming students in grades 7 - 12 are invited to submit an essay on what Memorial Day means to them for a national contest. Members of Fleet Reserve Association Branch #059, Cheyenne, will sponsor students' entries into the FRA contest. There’s a national grand prize of $1,500 and other recognitions for each grade.