© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, September 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM MDT

A father and son duo in Gillette have been gifted with Honor Quilts. The Gillette News Record reports Charles Schultz served in the Navy during the Korean War. Years later, his son, Michael also served in the Navy. They were both awarded the quilts, which were made by local quilters, in honor of their service.

A 6-year-old Casper girl got to go on an adventure thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming. K2Radio reports Lily got to go on an RV road trip to four states to see family. Her best friend also got to come along. Lily also got to explore the dig site at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Several famous coats have their origin story right here in Wyoming. Cowboy State Daily reports Merlin Heinz in Thermopolis made the buffalo coats used in the movie “The Hateful Eight” and worn by Tim McGraw in the prequel for “Yellowstone.” He’s also outfitted several celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And in a tongue-in-cheek effort to show off their new drug testing machines, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is offering to check the quality of illicit drug dealers’ drugs for free! In a Facebook post, they instruct dealers to just give them a call and they’ll happily send a deputy.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE