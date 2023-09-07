Thursday, September 7

A father and son duo in Gillette have been gifted with Honor Quilts. The Gillette News Record reports Charles Schultz served in the Navy during the Korean War. Years later, his son, Michael also served in the Navy. They were both awarded the quilts, which were made by local quilters, in honor of their service.

A 6-year-old Casper girl got to go on an adventure thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming. K2Radio reports Lily got to go on an RV road trip to four states to see family. Her best friend also got to come along. Lily also got to explore the dig site at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Several famous coats have their origin story right here in Wyoming. Cowboy State Daily reports Merlin Heinz in Thermopolis made the buffalo coats used in the movie “The Hateful Eight” and worn by Tim McGraw in the prequel for “Yellowstone.” He’s also outfitted several celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And in a tongue-in-cheek effort to show off their new drug testing machines, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is offering to check the quality of illicit drug dealers’ drugs for free! In a Facebook post, they instruct dealers to just give them a call and they’ll happily send a deputy.