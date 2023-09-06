© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, September 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT

A Gillette College student recently came to the rescue of a couple passing through town. The Gillette News Record reports Beth and Vernon Jackson drive through every year on their way to Montana for vacation. Only this time, their truck broke down. Adam Wood happened to drive by and see their hood up. He pulled over, diagnosed the problem, went to the store and his father's house for tools, and installed the truck's new alternator. He refused to take any money for his work and still made his dinner plans that evening.

The Double Dubs wing food truck based in Laramie has been awarded Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York for the second time. Cowboy State Daily reports the truck also won second place for its Hot Traditional Wing Sauce for the second year in a row and placed second in Creative Spicy Wing Sauce.

The new Riverton Police Chief was recently honored with a Star Quilt in a special ceremony and honorary dance during the Northern Arapaho Powwow. County10 reports the Star Quilt has taken the place of buffalo robes as important gifts from the tribe. The presentation hopes to help build a positive relationship with the department.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
