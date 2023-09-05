U.S. tennis players are showing promise in the men's U.S. Open for the first time in years

It has been 20 years since an American won the men’s U.S. Open. Now, three U.S. players are in the men’s quarter-finals: Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

And there’s a lot of excitement on the women’s side, where 19-year-old Coco Gauff has been a commanding presence. She faces Jelena Ostapenko in her quarter-final match.

Tennis writer Christopher Clarey joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

