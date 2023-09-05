Tuesday, September 5

Two Powell area buildings have been nominated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Powell Tribune reports the buildings are the Homesteader Museum and the Sage Creek Community Club. The state has to give its approval in October before the National Park Service gives its next spring.

Another historic place, this time in Crook County, is celebrating its 100th birthday. The Sundance Times reports “Old Stoney” has served as Crook County High School, Sundance High School, and Sundance Elementary before closing its doors around 1972. It is now being renovated and serves as a museum, offices, and a meeting space.

Students living at the YES House this summer got to hike at ten different locations with new gear. The Gillette News Record reports this is the second year the kids went on hikes, but the first time the program received grant money to purchase equipment. The hiking trips totaled 35 miles, or about 40 hours worth of trail time.

And Megan McLean has been promoted to superintendent at the Ten Sleep Fish Hatchery. She is the first woman to be in charge of a Game and Fish-operated hatchery or rearing station.