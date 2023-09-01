Friday, September 1

And, WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the fifth hardest working state in the country. The average workweek hours and annual volunteer hours per resident contributed to the ranking.

The Shoshone Back Country Horsemen recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. The Powell Tribune reports the volunteer group has worked with eight different government agencies to clear 22 trails and build and maintain infrastructure at trailheads in the Shoshone and Bighorn national forests. The group also sponsors multiple educational opportunities.

A Rock Springs businessman is finally getting his bachelor’s degree after a more than 50 year wait. SweetwaterNow reports Daryl Fellbaum has owned multiple restaurants in town. But he’s always wanted to finish his degree. Now that he’s semi-retired, he’s taken on the four courses he needs at North Dakota State University online. He plans to finish in December and walk across the stage for his degree.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Gillette will honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by offering free admission. County10 writes this is the third time the museum has done so.