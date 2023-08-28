Monday, August 28

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 28, 1962, Union Pacific closed Rock Springs No. 8 - its last Wyoming coal mine. On August 29, 1886, the first passenger train arrived in Douglas on the Fremont, Elkhorn, and Missouri Valley Railroad. On August 29, 1900, a Union Pacific train near Tipton was robbed by the Wild Bunch, probably including Butch Cassidy. On August 29, 1985, Rock star Neil Young performed at a fundraising concert for Cheyenne flood victims. On August 31, 1944, soldiers found a dead deer near Guernsey with a marker that read “A genuine John Doe lies here.” On September 1, 1942, the Casper Army Air Base received official permission to open. On September 2, 1869, voters at the first territorial elections in Wyoming elected only Democrats to the territorial legislature. On September 2, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention convened at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne.