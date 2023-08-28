© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 28, 1962, Union Pacific closed Rock Springs No. 8 - its last Wyoming coal mine. On August 29, 1886, the first passenger train arrived in Douglas on the Fremont, Elkhorn, and Missouri Valley Railroad. On August 29, 1900, a Union Pacific train near Tipton was robbed by the Wild Bunch, probably including Butch Cassidy. On August 29, 1985, Rock star Neil Young performed at a fundraising concert for Cheyenne flood victims. On August 31, 1944, soldiers found a dead deer near Guernsey with a marker that read “A genuine John Doe lies here.” On September 1, 1942, the Casper Army Air Base received official permission to open. On September 2, 1869, voters at the first territorial elections in Wyoming elected only Democrats to the territorial legislature. On September 2, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention convened at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE