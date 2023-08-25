© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT

A Green River High School senior recently returned from two nation-wide golf tournaments. SweetwaterNow reports Isabell Salas competed in both the National High School Golf Invitational and the Girls’ Junior America’s Cup in British Columbia.

Another Wyoming high school golfer, Erika Cook, from Lovell, has broken her third record. The Cody Enterprise reports the 17-year-old broke the Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club’s women’s single-round course record most recently. She beat it by 3 strokes in a 66-stroke round.

A now retired police dog recently got to take one more bite out of crime according to a Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Hilde was deployed on his last day on the job to search for one of the office’s “Top 10 Most Wanted.” Hilde easily found the suspect.

And, the Harry Jackson Institute in Cody will gift two sculptures by its namesake to the town and its sister city, Camaoire, Italy. Big Horn Basin Media reports Cody will receive a sculpture of Sor Capanna, who is a Roman street singer. Camaiore will receive a sculpture of Sacajawea. Both are currently on loan from the Institute to the towns.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE