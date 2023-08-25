Friday, August 25

A Green River High School senior recently returned from two nation-wide golf tournaments. SweetwaterNow reports Isabell Salas competed in both the National High School Golf Invitational and the Girls’ Junior America’s Cup in British Columbia.

Another Wyoming high school golfer, Erika Cook, from Lovell, has broken her third record. The Cody Enterprise reports the 17-year-old broke the Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club’s women’s single-round course record most recently. She beat it by 3 strokes in a 66-stroke round.

A now retired police dog recently got to take one more bite out of crime according to a Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Hilde was deployed on his last day on the job to search for one of the office’s “Top 10 Most Wanted.” Hilde easily found the suspect.

And, the Harry Jackson Institute in Cody will gift two sculptures by its namesake to the town and its sister city, Camaoire, Italy. Big Horn Basin Media reports Cody will receive a sculpture of Sor Capanna, who is a Roman street singer. Camaiore will receive a sculpture of Sacajawea. Both are currently on loan from the Institute to the towns.