Thursday, August 24

A new addition to the Campbell County Fair brought in almost $8,000 for local youth organizations. The Gillette News Record reports over four days, Jason Stoner with Bear Hollow Woodcarvers created 16 wooden sculptures in front of fairgoers. They were auctioned off and the money went toward 13 different causes.

Yellowstone visitors are being asked to keep their eyes out for a new kind of wildlife… a llama! Buckrail writes that Joaquin is part of a business that leads llama-assisted treks into the park. He pulled up his stake one evening when he was spooked by a herd of bison. Anyone who spots Joaquin in the park is encouraged to contact Yellowstone’s Backcountry Office.

A Casper College student is one of 32 student veterans in the U.S. to receive a 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award from G.I. Jobs magazine. Caleb Lindsay was nominated by the Military Student Services Coordinator at the school.

And, Green River High School has been named a Jostens Renaissance Platinum Level School of Distinction. Only 20 other schools in the country received the distinction this year. The award celebrates schools that positively impact school climate and culture through executing the Renaissance Results Formula.