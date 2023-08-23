© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, August 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM MDT

The Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper will have a new sculpture next month. According to Oil City News, “6 Miles South” will depict a young girl with her horse and show lamb. It was commissioned by former Natrona County educator Helen Wolff to honor the 4-H community.

A unique fundraiser will help support Ride and Shine Equine Assisted Therapy in Gillette. The Gillette News Record reports two local Shell Food Marts will donate money for every gallon of gas pumped at their decorated “Giving Pumps” to the organization.

Cody and Cheyenne were both nominated for Western Horseman’s 2023 Best of Awards. Bighorn Basin Media reports they were in the category of “Western Destination.” The winners will be revealed in the December 2023 issue of Western Horseman magazine.

And a lab at the University of Wyoming is looking for parents of picky eaters. Dr. Grace Shearrer and her team want to understand what strategies parents use to encourage their children to eat, plus learn more about resource availability for parents, and how picky eating may impact kids’ growth.

