Monday, August 21

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 20, 1870, Camp Stambaugh was established near Atlantic City. It was a subpost for Fort Bridger. It closed 8 years later. On August 22, 1890, a Laramie man sued the city for $5,000, charging that bad sidewalks gave him a terrific fall. On August 23, 1965, the restored buildings at Fort Fetterman were dedicated. On August 24, 1842, the inflatable rubber boat of explorer John C. Fremont capsized in rapids in the canyon that’s now named for him on the North Platte River. Most of his scientific instruments were lost but the men escaped with their lives. On August 25, 1916, the National Park Service was established with the mandate to conserve park lands and provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner ... as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations. On August 26, 1920, twelve people began driving from Denver to Yellowstone to inaugurate the National Park-to-Park Highway.