Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 20, 1870, Camp Stambaugh was established near Atlantic City. It was a subpost for Fort Bridger. It closed 8 years later. On August 22, 1890, a Laramie man sued the city for $5,000, charging that bad sidewalks gave him a terrific fall. On August 23, 1965, the restored buildings at Fort Fetterman were dedicated. On August 24, 1842, the inflatable rubber boat of explorer John C. Fremont capsized in rapids in the canyon that’s now named for him on the North Platte River. Most of his scientific instruments were lost but the men escaped with their lives. On August 25, 1916, the National Park Service was established with the mandate to conserve park lands and provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner ... as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations. On August 26, 1920, twelve people began driving from Denver to Yellowstone to inaugurate the National Park-to-Park Highway.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
