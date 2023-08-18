© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM MDT

An interactive website for river users has some new updates. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the North Platte River and the Bighorn River Blueway Trail have both been added to the National Rivers Project. The website includes interactive maps of 850 miles of river and close to 120 river access points. The hope is to increase awareness of and access to the rivers.

An Albany resident recently won the NRA’s Match Rifle Championship. Cowboy State Daily reports Kenny Lankford is in his 70s, but he’s been doing competitive shooting since he was a teen. There were four different rounds of the competition including speed rounds and different shooting positions.

The City of Riverton is getting a new name! - For a day. The Riverton mayor signed a proclamation this week to rename the town “Moo-Rocco” for the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup on Saturday, August 26. The name was submitted as part of a competition.

And County10 reports that a fugitive on the Laramie County Sheriff Office’s “10 Most Wanted” list was recently caught after a chase across rooftops, Hollywood movie style.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE