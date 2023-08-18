Friday, August 18

An interactive website for river users has some new updates. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the North Platte River and the Bighorn River Blueway Trail have both been added to the National Rivers Project. The website includes interactive maps of 850 miles of river and close to 120 river access points. The hope is to increase awareness of and access to the rivers.

An Albany resident recently won the NRA’s Match Rifle Championship. Cowboy State Daily reports Kenny Lankford is in his 70s, but he’s been doing competitive shooting since he was a teen. There were four different rounds of the competition including speed rounds and different shooting positions.

The City of Riverton is getting a new name! - For a day. The Riverton mayor signed a proclamation this week to rename the town “Moo-Rocco” for the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup on Saturday, August 26. The name was submitted as part of a competition.

And County10 reports that a fugitive on the Laramie County Sheriff Office’s “10 Most Wanted” list was recently caught after a chase across rooftops, Hollywood movie style.