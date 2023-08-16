© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, August 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT

The Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs recently started a new program that benefits dogs in the shelter and residents alike. According to Cowboy State Daily doggy dates include walks, playing in dog parks, and visiting local businesses that allow pets. The dogs wear bandanas that show they’re available for adoption. The goal is to give them fun things to do outside of the shelter and to get them adopted faster.

Ucross has received an Amazon Literary Partnership Grant. The Sheridan Press reports there were only 93 recipients of the grant. It will help support writers at the Ucross Ranch.

Forbes has named Casper College in its “America’s Best Small Employers” list. The college ranked number 104 in the country out of 10,000 analyzed businesses. It was ranked according to anonymous surveys of employees, tracking job-related websites, and analyzing news websites, blogs, and social media.

And, WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the seventh best state for its community college system. These rankings had to do with cost and financing options, education outcomes, career outcomes, and the number of students enrolled in the individual schools.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
