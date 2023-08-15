Tuesday, August 15

A Jackson hotel has started a unique partnership with a local business. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the JW Bennett custom hat shop has unveiled a new collection inspired by The Cloudveil hotel. The collection includes two beaded hatbands, a silver hatpin, and a custom hat.

Sheridan High School will no longer be without a school mascot. The Sheridan Press reports that after a two year hiatus, the Bronc mascot was reintroduced in a revamped costume. The cheer team asked for name suggestions on its Facebook page and Bucky the Bronc is its new name.

The Animal Adoption Center in Jackson recently bid adieu to one of their beloved team members. Buckrail reports Del, also known as “The Dogfather,” retired after 18 years at the center. He was always known to spoil the animals there.

In another dog-gone-good story, a vet in Riverton has been recognized for her work saving the life of a local lab. County10 reports The Stock Dock saved Mav after he had eaten a bottle of sleep supplements. Mav’s story won the 2022 Toxin Tails Story of the Year after Dr. Amy Stockton submitted it to a pet poison helpline educational tool.