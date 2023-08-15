© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT

A Jackson hotel has started a unique partnership with a local business. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the JW Bennett custom hat shop has unveiled a new collection inspired by The Cloudveil hotel. The collection includes two beaded hatbands, a silver hatpin, and a custom hat.

Sheridan High School will no longer be without a school mascot. The Sheridan Press reports that after a two year hiatus, the Bronc mascot was reintroduced in a revamped costume. The cheer team asked for name suggestions on its Facebook page and Bucky the Bronc is its new name.

The Animal Adoption Center in Jackson recently bid adieu to one of their beloved team members. Buckrail reports Del, also known as “The Dogfather,” retired after 18 years at the center. He was always known to spoil the animals there.

In another dog-gone-good story, a vet in Riverton has been recognized for her work saving the life of a local lab. County10 reports The Stock Dock saved Mav after he had eaten a bottle of sleep supplements. Mav’s story won the 2022 Toxin Tails Story of the Year after Dr. Amy Stockton submitted it to a pet poison helpline educational tool.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
