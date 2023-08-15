'Defiant Dreams' memoir tells of Afghan woman who risked everything to get an education

The memoir “Defiant Dreams” tells the story of a young Afghan woman who grew up in Kandahar and studied English and math secretly. She became a quantum computing researcher at Tufts University in Boston.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to the co-authors of the book, Malaina Kapoor and Sola Mahfouz, the subject of the memoir.

