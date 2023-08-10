Thursday, August 10

The Cheyenne Post 6 baseball team has qualified for the American Legion World Series. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Sixers beat Gillette by three to qualify. They are the first Wyoming team to advance to the world series.

Another team with a strong performance, the Wyoming Mystix softball 14-under team recently took third place at the USA Softball Northern Nationals. The Sheridan Press reports this was the first time the Mystix traveled to a USA National Tournament. They played against 15 other teams.

Several local kids have been given a “Challenge Coin” by the Rock Springs Police Department. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports a school in town had over $20,000 worth of property damage after a burglary. These kids helped officers with their investigation and received the coin as a thank you.

And Becker’s Hospital Review has given four Wyoming hospitals top hospital distinction for nurse communication. Bighorn Basin Media reports Powell Valley Healthcare, St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson, Summit Medical Center in Casper, and Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo received the designation.