© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, August 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT

The Cheyenne Post 6 baseball team has qualified for the American Legion World Series. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Sixers beat Gillette by three to qualify. They are the first Wyoming team to advance to the world series.

Another team with a strong performance, the Wyoming Mystix softball 14-under team recently took third place at the USA Softball Northern Nationals. The Sheridan Press reports this was the first time the Mystix traveled to a USA National Tournament. They played against 15 other teams.

Several local kids have been given a “Challenge Coin” by the Rock Springs Police Department. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports a school in town had over $20,000 worth of property damage after a burglary. These kids helped officers with their investigation and received the coin as a thank you.

And Becker’s Hospital Review has given four Wyoming hospitals top hospital distinction for nurse communication. Bighorn Basin Media reports Powell Valley Healthcare, St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson, Summit Medical Center in Casper, and Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo received the designation.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE