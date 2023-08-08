© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Northwest tribes petition to ban toxic chemical found in car tires

Published August 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT

Three Northwest tribes are petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency to ban a toxic chemical found in car tires. 6PPD is a rubber stabilizing chemical that spreads onto roads and makes its way into rivers where it is poisoning fish, including the coho salmon.

Senior reporter John Ryan, of KUOW in Seattle Washington, is covering the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE