Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT

New teachers in Thermopolis will soon have houses to stay in. Cowboy State Daily reports the school district is building three new duplexes with the help of students and staff that will be available for teachers to rent until they find another place.

High Uinta Gymnastics recently took nine athletes to the NGA National Gymnastics Championships in Louisiana. The Uinta County Herald reports the team had several high scorers. Bree Roetker placed 2nd in the nation on vault and tenth overall. And MaKenly Ray placed 4th on the balance beam and earned the honor of becoming a ‘beam queen.’

Also in the sports world, two Campbell County coaches are representing Wyoming in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame 2023 class. The Gillette News Record reports Campbell County High School’s tennis coach Mark Miessler has been coaching for 30 years. And Wright High School’s basketball and track coach Pat Neely has been doing it for 37.

And a Casper man is facing a felony charge after he dug his car out of the record-breaking snowfall Casper saw this winter. According to Oil City News, the car had been at a mechanic’s shop and the owner was skipping out on a bill for over $3,000.

