Wednesday, August 2

The dean of the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources has been elected as a Fellow by The Explorers Club. John Koprowski was selected in recognition of his contributions to scientific knowledge through field expeditions and has taught, led students, and conducted research around the world.

A younger explorer, a six-year-old from Colorado has become the youngest person to scale Mount Moran in the Tetons, according to his father. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Sylvan Lightyear Baker stayed near his dad during the 12,610-foot ascent, but he did the climb all on his own.

Another group of travelers, some Sheridan High School track athletes, went to Australia recently to compete for Team USA at Coast 2 Coast International Athletic’s track meet. The Sheridan Press reports upcoming senior Aiden O’Leary won gold in the 300-meter hurdles. Recent graduate Josie Ankney won the shot put and discus competitions.

And a small plane had to make an emergency landing near Casper last week. According to Oil City News, the plane landed on a dirt road. There were no injuries or even damage to the plane though.