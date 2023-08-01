Tuesday, August 1

The administrative building for Hot Springs County School District 1 will soon be sporting a new name. Cowboy State Daily reports Joe Arnold has been a custodian at the district for nearly 40 years. Not only does he clean the schools, but he has been known to pay for lunch or field trips for students that can’t afford it and spend time mentoring students. The administrative building will be renamed in his honor, but there will be no ceremony, per “Mr. Joe’s” request because he’s “just doing his job.”

Sticking with education, Central Wyoming College has been selected for this year’s Metallica Scholars Initiative through the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation. The college is one of 11 schools receiving $100,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs.

A Newcastle High School senior recently beat her own team’s record in pig wrestling. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Jayde Harrington has been wrestling pigs since she was eight. She competed with her first all-girls team this year at the Weston County Fair’s contest. They managed to catch the pig and get it into the bucket in 16.34 seconds - just under a second faster than her previous time.