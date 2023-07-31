© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, July 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 30, 1906, the last stagecoach carrying passengers and mail traveled from Rawlins to Fort Washakie. The route was then covered by the railroad. Also on July 30, but in 1929, a bronze plaque commemorating Billy Owen’s 1898 first ascent of the Grand Teton was placed on the mountain summit. He was the first to climb the mountain. On August 1, 1870, it was reported that pay day resulted in more hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1903, longtime Wyoming resident Martha Canary Calamity Jane died in Terry, South Dakota at 47. On August 1, 1915, the first vehicles entered Yellowstone National Park. Seven years later on August 1, 1922, U.S. marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers that the government claimed had no right to be there. On August 3, 1939, the first electricity was generated at the power plant at Seminoe Dam. On August 5, 1871, a tight rope artist crossed a Laramie street, “perfectly at home on the rope."

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
