Monday, July 31

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 30, 1906, the last stagecoach carrying passengers and mail traveled from Rawlins to Fort Washakie. The route was then covered by the railroad. Also on July 30, but in 1929, a bronze plaque commemorating Billy Owen’s 1898 first ascent of the Grand Teton was placed on the mountain summit. He was the first to climb the mountain. On August 1, 1870, it was reported that pay day resulted in more hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1903, longtime Wyoming resident Martha Canary Calamity Jane died in Terry, South Dakota at 47. On August 1, 1915, the first vehicles entered Yellowstone National Park. Seven years later on August 1, 1922, U.S. marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers that the government claimed had no right to be there. On August 3, 1939, the first electricity was generated at the power plant at Seminoe Dam. On August 5, 1871, a tight rope artist crossed a Laramie street, “perfectly at home on the rope."