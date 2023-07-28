Indiana abortion ban to take effect

Indiana is just days away from implementing a new law that will effectively ban abortion within the state. On Aug. 1, the state will ban all abortions — with narrow exceptions for pregnancies that endanger the life of the mother or were caused by rape or incest.

Indiana was the first state to pass an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But the law had been blocked for almost a year due to a legal challenge from abortion providers.

We get the latest from Morgan Watkins, a health reporter for Louisville Public Media and Side Effects.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

