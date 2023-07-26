Thursday, July 27

A nine-year-old Casper boy donated all of his money earned during the city’s Lemonade Day to the Wyoming Rescue Mission. K2 Radio reports The Mission posted the good deed on their Facebook page, which commended the $57 donation. They say the boy’s parents wanted their son to save some of the money, but he insisted on donating it all.

The Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 56th annual Chicken Fry this past Sunday. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the event raises money to purchase rescue equipment, fund trainings, and support volunteer firefighters through unexpected illness or tragedy. Approximately three thousand pounds of chicken were fried on one of the hottest days of summer.

The Curiosity Cube, a brightly-colored shipping container set up outside the University of Wyoming’s Centennial Complex, may have drawn some stares on Saturday. The Laramie Boomerang reports the 22' by 10-foot cube is a traveling exhibit and is designed to take science on-the-go to communities and kids nationwide.