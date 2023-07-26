© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, July 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hugh Cook
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT

A nine-year-old Casper boy donated all of his money earned during the city’s Lemonade Day to the Wyoming Rescue Mission. K2 Radio reports The Mission posted the good deed on their Facebook page, which commended the $57 donation. They say the boy’s parents wanted their son to save some of the money, but he insisted on donating it all.

The Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 56th annual Chicken Fry this past Sunday. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the event raises money to purchase rescue equipment, fund trainings, and support volunteer firefighters through unexpected illness or tragedy. Approximately three thousand pounds of chicken were fried on one of the hottest days of summer.

The Curiosity Cube, a brightly-colored shipping container set up outside the University of Wyoming’s Centennial Complex, may have drawn some stares on Saturday. The Laramie Boomerang reports the 22' by 10-foot cube is a traveling exhibit and is designed to take science on-the-go to communities and kids nationwide.

Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
See stories by Hugh Cook
