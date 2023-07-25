© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, July 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT

21-year old Dylan Flores of Weston County is planning to become a fully registered nurse but as the Torrington Telegram reports he has a side passion: concert photography. And it recently got him front and center at a Taylor Swift concert where he was able to take pictures of Swift performing up close, near the barricade to the stage.

Another young man’s passion — growing the perfect mullet. Cowboy State Daily writes seven year old Eli Stone of Evanston is working a lemonade stand to try to earn support to compete in the USA Mullet Championships. Stone says long hair is the key to getting all the ladies.

Now turning to stories from the road. A new Wyoming Department of Transportation sign drew heads in the northwest edge of the state. A Beartooth highway sign referred to the scenic route as the "Beartooth American All Road". WYDOT quickly heard from citizens and is in the process of correcting the sign to read "Beartooth All American road".

And Lander’s main street was recently named one of the best in the Rockies by the geography resource website World Atlas.

Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
