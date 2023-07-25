Wednesday, July 25

21-year old Dylan Flores of Weston County is planning to become a fully registered nurse but as the Torrington Telegram reports he has a side passion: concert photography. And it recently got him front and center at a Taylor Swift concert where he was able to take pictures of Swift performing up close, near the barricade to the stage.

Another young man’s passion — growing the perfect mullet. Cowboy State Daily writes seven year old Eli Stone of Evanston is working a lemonade stand to try to earn support to compete in the USA Mullet Championships. Stone says long hair is the key to getting all the ladies.

Now turning to stories from the road. A new Wyoming Department of Transportation sign drew heads in the northwest edge of the state. A Beartooth highway sign referred to the scenic route as the "Beartooth American All Road". WYDOT quickly heard from citizens and is in the process of correcting the sign to read "Beartooth All American road".

And Lander’s main street was recently named one of the best in the Rockies by the geography resource website World Atlas.